Position Paper: Fighting Insecurity - Changing Nigeria’s Security Architecture?

Preamble

A state sets up its security institutions to meet its core remit of protecting its citizens from both internal and external aggressions. This role is challenged as Nigeria is increasingly under threat from criminals and conflict entrepreneurs. While the nation’s security agencies speak about containing and eliminating these threats, scores of lives are lost every day to preventable insecurity. About 2 million Nigerians - almost the population of Gambia – are internally displaced by the insurgents in the Northeast region. In fact, attacks appear to have intensified despite deployment of security forces to these conflict areas.

Will a change in Nigeria’s security architecture lead to a reduction in the security challenges? This is the question that was explored at Nextier’s “Development Discourse”. The first discussant was Lt. Gen. Chikadibia Obiakor (rtd.), a former Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in Liberia and former Commander of the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group Artillery Brigade in Liberia. The second discussant was Group Captain Sadeeq G. Shehu (rtd.), Senior Research Fellow, National Defence College and Adjunct Professor, George C. Marshall European Centre for Security Studies in Germany. Mr. Charles Achodo moderated the session. He is a Technical Adviser (on Niger Delta) to Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and former Director for Africa at the UNDP/ BCPR in New York.