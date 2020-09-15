Political rhetorics and counterterrorism

The wave of jihadi-driven terrorism in the last two decades seems to have moved the world from the clash of civilisation to clash against civilisation. Across the globe, terror groups are fiercely pushing versions of jihadi agenda through several means including the few popular patterns of violent raids, suicide bombings, amongst others. The strategy of terrorists and their followers have also been less lethal; coercion, kidnapping and forced conversion as the cases in the Nigerian context. Affected countries of the world, have expended resources, tweaked foreign policies, deployed combat forces into new terrains to arrest the resilient menace of jihadi campaigns permeating the Sahel, South Asia, Syria, Yemen and Somalia. Unfortunately, the groups have pulled through military engagements, while some have been forced into hibernation, striving for a renaissance.

Heightened terrorists’ movements in contemporary times have raised discussions around national security. In the United States, the aftermath of ill-fated 9/11 attacks has ushered in new policies and changes which continue to have ripple effects across the globe, especially in the Middle East, where the U.S. troops have engaged in the longest war in American history. The U.S., with its agreeable global hegemony, suffered the greatest terrorist attacks in its turf. One of the outcomes of the 9/11 has been about the U.S. intensifying its military efforts, particularly Afghanistan, that is feared to become the international terrorism source according to a Foreign Affairs article. In recent years, Washington has continued to wave off al-Qaeda, the terrorist group that carried out the 9/11 bombing on U.S. soil. As narrated in a Foreign Affairs article on the franchise reboot of al-Qaeda, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was quoted declaring al-Qaeda as “a shadow of its former self”. The statement, according to Foreign Affairs, appears to have overlooked the group’s slow-paced resurrection which it claims is currently happening. The U.S. and the rest of the world seem to be more fixated at the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant’s (ISIS) circus, and intentionally or unintentionally neglecting the hard work al-Qaeda is putting in to revamp itself.

The deductible position of the U.S. is not an unfair comparison to the Nigerian situation. For much of the time, Boko Haram terrorists, a West African jihadi group affiliated with ISIS has unleashed terror in Nigeria and some parts of the Lake Chad. In the cascading trends of violence, about 35,000 people have died and over 2 million displaced. The Nigerian government has maintained that the terrorist group has been technically defeated; a phrase that has continually waned over the years of persistent violence on both hard and soft targets. The status of the war remains relatively unclear as Nigerian military actions occur alongside jihadist onslaughts creating a cycle of confusion for conflict experts and stakeholders. Also, low-risks repentant terrorists are being rehabilitated together with apparent recruitment of new fighters by the terror groups. Nigeria appears to be overwhelmed; the northeast terrorism is happening alongside the northwest banditry, communal conflicts, episodes of farmers-herders clashes, series of land-related unrests, nationwide kidnap menace. The non-state armed groups now operate with relative impunity across the country.

The proliferation of conflicts, effect of COVID-19 and global oil prices may further impact on a seemingly ineffectual campaign to address Nigeria’s security challenges. As these issues struggle for attention, the country must not lose sight of the ongoing violence and its statutory responsibility to protect the Nigerian people and their properties. Current economic woes should push government to prioritise spending, ensure accountability in the disbursement and utilisation of funds channelled towards security and other critical sectors. The much-talked-about security reform architecture should be reviewed in light of current standings. It will take a wise government that has the political will to navigate through the current realities and not allow existing conditions to cascade into severe outcomes for the country.

As the country is not financially buoyant to sponsor a lengthy and halting jihadist war and address other internal vistas of violence, it is crucial to renew regional and continental efforts against terrorism. With Nigeria being at the centre of Boko Haram activities, government representatives at the international level must advocate for collective action. Nigeria has to champion the call for the revival of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF). Recent economic travails must lead to an increased tempo of pulling military, technical and material resources towards counterterrorism and counterinsurgency efforts. The wins of decade counterterrorism must not be lost to consequences of an economic meltdown, coronavirus pandemic and political rhetorics on the status of the war.