Nigeria + 32 more

Polio this week as of 28 December 2021

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Headlines

Summary of new WPV and cVDPV this week (AFP cases and ES positives):

- Pakistan: Two WPV1 positive environmental samples
- DR Congo: Four cVDPV2 cases and one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- Ethiopia: One cVDPV2 case
- Madagascar: One cVDPV1 case and two cVDPV1 positive environmental samples
- Nigeria: 64 cVDPV2 cases and eight cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Senegal: One cVDPV2 case
- Yemen: Two cVDPV2 cases

Related Content