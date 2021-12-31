Nigeria + 32 more
Polio this week as of 28 December 2021
Headlines
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
- Pakistan: Two WPV1 positive environmental samples
- DR Congo: Four cVDPV2 cases and one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- Ethiopia: One cVDPV2 case
- Madagascar: One cVDPV1 case and two cVDPV1 positive environmental samples
- Nigeria: 64 cVDPV2 cases and eight cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Senegal: One cVDPV2 case
- Yemen: Two cVDPV2 cases