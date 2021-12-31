Polio this week as of 28 December 2021

Headlines

Summary of new WPV and cVDPV this week (AFP cases and ES positives):

- Pakistan: Two WPV1 positive environmental samples

- DR Congo: Four cVDPV2 cases and one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample

- Ethiopia: One cVDPV2 case

- Madagascar: One cVDPV1 case and two cVDPV1 positive environmental samples

- Nigeria: 64 cVDPV2 cases and eight cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

- Senegal: One cVDPV2 case

- Yemen: Two cVDPV2 cases