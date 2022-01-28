Nigeria + 32 more
Polio this week as of 26 January 2022
Attachments
Headlines
- The WHO Executive Board is meeting this week in Geneva, Switzerland. Among other global public health topics, Member States will discuss both polio eradication and polio transition/post-certification.
- “The polio programme has given me so much confidence. After I started working in polio, I had the confidence of meeting new people. Meeting family, going to weddings, all of it became easier. Before that, I had no confidence to even step out of the house,”- Soni Fahran, a polio worker nominated for the Presidential honour in Pakistan. Read more…
- When the first consignment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Rumbek, the capital of Lakes State in South Sudan, WHO State Polio Officer Dr Jiel Jiel was prepared. In support of the Ministry of Health, and in collaboration with partners, he had been working for weeks to help coordinate the vaccine rollout, using skills gained from working to eradicate polio. Read more…
- Summary of new WPV and cVDPV this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
– DR Congo: two cVDPV2 cases
– Nigeria: five cVDPV2 cases and 23 positive environmental samples
– Ukraine: one cVDPV2 case