Nigeria + 32 more

Polio this week as of 24 November 2021

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Headlines

  • The thirtieth meeting of the Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) on the international spread of poliovirus was convened by the WHO Director-General on 3 November 2021. The meeting statement is now available here.

  • Dear polio eradication partner, I would like to highlight several significant developments since my last update in June about the launch of the new GPEI strategy and my travels with GPEI leadership in Pakistan…read more

  • A circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) has been confirmed in Yemen, in samples taken from two children with acute flaccid paralysis (AFP). Genetically-linked cVDPV2 has been confirmed in a 108-month-old female from Taiz governorate (in the south-west of the country) with onset of paralysis on 30 August, and in a 26-month-old female in Marib governorate (in the centre of the country), with onset of paralysis on 1 September 2021.

Summary of new WPV and cVDPV this week (AFP cases and ES positives):

  • Afghanistan: two WPV1 cases
  • Nigeria: nine cVDPV2 cases and 25 cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
  • Yemen: two cVDPV2 cases

Related Content