Nigeria + 32 more
Polio this week as of 24 November 2021
Attachments
Headlines
The thirtieth meeting of the Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) on the international spread of poliovirus was convened by the WHO Director-General on 3 November 2021. The meeting statement is now available here.
Dear polio eradication partner, I would like to highlight several significant developments since my last update in June about the launch of the new GPEI strategy and my travels with GPEI leadership in Pakistan…read more
A circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) has been confirmed in Yemen, in samples taken from two children with acute flaccid paralysis (AFP). Genetically-linked cVDPV2 has been confirmed in a 108-month-old female from Taiz governorate (in the south-west of the country) with onset of paralysis on 30 August, and in a 26-month-old female in Marib governorate (in the centre of the country), with onset of paralysis on 1 September 2021.
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
- Afghanistan: two WPV1 cases
- Nigeria: nine cVDPV2 cases and 25 cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Yemen: two cVDPV2 cases