Polio this week as of 23 February 2022
Headlines
- After the safe and successful rollout of nationwide polio campaigns since November 2021, we have received tragic news that 8 health workers at the forefront have been killed this morning in a series of shootings in Takhar and Kunduz in northeast Afghanistan. The vaccination campaign has been suspended in both provinces. A statement has been issued by the Regional Director of WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean Region, Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, as well as by the United Nations in the country, condemning these attacks, expressing condolences to the families and underscoring that the provision of health and the safety of health workers at the forefront are paramount, and must be kept neutral to any geo-political situation anywhere. Our thoughts and prayers are both with the families and our teams on the ground at this time.
- Last week, Malawi reported a WPV1 case in a 3-year-old girl in the capital, Lilongwe. Analysis shows that the virus is genetically linked to WPV1 that was detected in Pakistan’s Sindh province in October 2019. This is the first WPV1 case from the continent of Africa in over five years. Read more…
- Summary of new WPV and cVDPV this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
– DR Congo: two cVDPV2 cases
– Madagascar: two cVDPV1 cases and six cVDPV1 positive environmental samples
– Malawi: one WPV1 case
– Nigeria: three cVDPV2 cases and eight positive environmental samples
– Yemen: three cVDPV2 cases