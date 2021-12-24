Polio this week as of 21 December 2021

Headlines New wild poliovirus isolates reported this week:

AFP cases: 0

Environment: 0

Others: 0

New cVDPV isolates reported this week:

AFP cases: 23

Environment: 25

Others: 12

Summary of new WPV and cVDPV this week (AFP cases and ES positives):

- DR Congo: Two cVDPV2 cases and one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample

- Egypt: One cVDPV2 positive environmental sample

- Mauritania: One cVDPV2 positive environmental sample

- Niger: Five cVDPV2 cases

- Nigeria: 14 cVDPV2 cases and 21 cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

- Senegal: One cVDPV2 positive environmental sample

- Yemen: Two cVDPV2 cases