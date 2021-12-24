Nigeria + 32 more
Polio this week as of 21 December 2021
Attachments
Headlines
New wild poliovirus isolates reported this week:
AFP cases: 0
Environment: 0
Others: 0
New cVDPV isolates reported this week:
AFP cases: 23
Environment: 25
Others: 12
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
- DR Congo: Two cVDPV2 cases and one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- Egypt: One cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- Mauritania: One cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- Niger: Five cVDPV2 cases
- Nigeria: 14 cVDPV2 cases and 21 cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Senegal: One cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- Yemen: Two cVDPV2 cases