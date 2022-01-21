Polio this week as of 19 January 2022

Next week, global health leaders will meet at the WHO Executive Board, and polio eradication will be among the topics discussed by Member States. The Secretariat has prepared two reports, which will inform Member State discussions, namely on polio eradication, and on polio transition planning and post-certification.

On polio eradication, the report provides an update on work towards Goals 1 and 2 of the Polio Eradication Strategy 2022–2026. On transition and post-certification, the report provides an update on the implementation of the Strategic Action Plan on Polio Transition (2018-2023) within the context of COVID-19.