Polio this week as of 16 February 2022
Headlines
During the fourth meeting of the Regional Subcommittee on Polio Eradication and Outbreaks convened on Wednesday 9 February, members issued two statements on Yemen and Afghanistan calling for uninterrupted access for vaccinations to all children and declared the ongoing circulation of any strain of poliovirus in the Region to be a regional public health emergency. Read more…
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
– Djibouti: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
– Mozambique: two cVDPV2 cases
– Nigeria: 16 cVDPV2 cases and 18 positive environmental samples
– Somalia: one cVDPV2 case