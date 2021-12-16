Polio this week as of 15 December 2021

Headlines

The Global Polio Eradication Initiative would like to wish all its partners and stakeholders a healthy and peaceful festive season. Weekly data will be distributed as per usual over the holiday period, however without the below interpretive notes (which will resume as per usual procedure week of 10 January 2022).

The WHO Executive Board is scheduled to take place on 24-29 January 2022. The Secretariat has prepared two reports, which will inform Member State discussions, namely on polio eradication, and on polio transition planning and post-certification.

On polio eradication, the report provides an update on work towards Goals 1 and 2 of the Polio Eradication Strategy 2022–2026. On transition and post-certification, the report provides an update on the implementation of the Strategic Action Plan on Polio Transition (2018-2023) within the context of COVID-19.