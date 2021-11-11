Polio this week as of 10 November 2021

Tajikistan has responded with full commitment and with the dedicated support of Global Polio Eradication Initiative partners to stop this outbreak,” said Dr Victor Olsavszky, WHO Representative and Head of the WHO Country Office in Tajikistan. Read more…

Did you miss the October edition of Polio News? The newsletter is now available here featuring the latest news, donor and programme updates.

Summary of new WPV and cVDPV this week (AFP cases and ES positives):

– Congo: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample

– Côte d’Ivoire: one cVDPV2 case

– Gambia: three cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

– Niger: three cVDPV2 cases

– Nigeria: 19 cVDPV2 positive environmental samples

– Senegal: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample