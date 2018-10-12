12 Oct 2018

Polio this week as of 09 October 2018

from Global Polio Eradication Initiative
Published on 09 Oct 2018
  • Papua New Guinea’s National Department of Health, WHO, UNICEF and partners issue a ‘100 Days Report’: featuring the highlights of response operations so far, the report is dedicated to the thousands of front-line polio workers who brave difficult conditions and work long hours to protect children in Papua New Guinea from polio.

  • The G20 group of countries keeps polio eradication in their priorities: in their statement following the G20 Health Ministerial meeting, Ministers recognize “the importance of eradicating polio” and planning for a sustainable polio-free world.

  • World Polio Day is coming up on 24 October: join partners around the world in making this year’s World Polio Day a success.

  • Summary of newly-reported viruses this week: no new cases of wild poliovirus and five new cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV); Niger – one new case of cVDPV2; Nigeria – two new cases of cVDPV2; Somalia – one new case of cVDPV2; Papua New Guinea – one new case of cVDPV1. Positive samples from environmental surveillance: wild poliovirus in Pakistan (10); cVDPV2 in Somalia (1).

