Polio this week as of 09 October 2018

Papua New Guinea’s National Department of Health, WHO, UNICEF and partners issue a ‘100 Days Report’: featuring the highlights of response operations so far, the report is dedicated to the thousands of front-line polio workers who brave difficult conditions and work long hours to protect children in Papua New Guinea from polio.

The G20 group of countries keeps polio eradication in their priorities: in their statement following the G20 Health Ministerial meeting, Ministers recognize “the importance of eradicating polio” and planning for a sustainable polio-free world.

World Polio Day is coming up on 24 October: join partners around the world in making this year’s World Polio Day a success.