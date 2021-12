Headlines

An updated version of the nOPV2-cVDPV2 fact sheet has been released in English and French.

Summary of new WPV and cVDPV this week (AFP cases and ES positives):

– Afghanistan: one WPV1 case

– Cameroon: one cVDPV2 case and one positive environmental sample

– Nigeria: 18 cVDPV2 cases and 15 positive environmental samples