Polio this week as of 03 November 2021

The newly launched PIM Identification tool is a digital version of the PIM Guidance – 2nd edition allowing facilities worldwide to efficiently assess if the samples stored or handled are considered potentially infectious materials for polioviruses. Facilities utilizing this tool are encouraged to report their findings to their National Poliovirus Containment Coordinator (NPCC), National Certification Committee for Poliomyelitis Eradication (NCC), National Task Force for containment (NTF) or responsible national authority, using the form: Web Annex C. For more information on the tool, please contact: containment@who.int

“I am excited that both vaccines are accessible as they would encourage many people who bring their children for the polio vaccine to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. As a parent, I would not like to have a child that is paralyzed,” Says Joan Ewah, during a polio vaccination campaign that was leveraged by integrating COVID-19 vaccination in Cross River State, Nigeria