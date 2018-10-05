05 Oct 2018

Polio this week as of 02 October 2018

  • Preparations for World Polio Day are in full swing: partners and stakeholders across the world are preparing for World Polio Day on 24 October, to raise awareness and resources for the global eradication effort. Join Rotarians around the world in making this year’s World Polio Day a huge success. Click here to view a video message by Rotary International President Barry Rassin, inviting everyone to join in World Polio Day activities.

  • Summary of newly-reported viruses this week: Afghanistan – one case of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) and five WPV1-positive environmental samples; Pakistan – seven WPV1-positive environmental samples; Nigeria – three cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2); and Horn of Africa (Somalia) – one cVDPV type 3-positive environmental sample. See country sections below for more details.

