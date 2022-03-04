Nigeria + 35 more
Polio this week as of 02 March 2022
Headlines
- Amid the escalating crisis in Ukraine, the GPEI has expressed extreme concern about the unfolding effects of the conflict on the country’s health system as security and displacement increase risk of diseases such as polio. Read the statement.
- Earlier this week, the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs officially announced his role as Polio Gender Champion during an event in Madrid, Spain. Read his statement and commitments together with those of other Gender Champions.
- Summary of new WPV and cVDPV this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
– Madagascar: one cVDPV1 case
– Nigeria: two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples