Polio this week as of 02 February 2022

Headlines

In the just concluded WHO Executive Board meeting, global public health leaders urged for intensified eradication efforts to capitalize on a unique epidemiological window of opportunity after 2021 having recorded the lowest ever cases of poliovirus in history. Read more…

A polio vaccination campaign for children aged 6 months to 6 years who missed routine polio doses in the past began in Ukraine on 1 February 2022. This catch-up campaign is part of a comprehensive response to stop an outbreak of poliovirus first detected in Ukraine in October 2021. Read more