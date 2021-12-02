Nigeria + 32 more
Polio this week as of 01 December 2021
Headlines
- Catch up on the latest news, donor and programme updates in the recently published November edition of Polio News.
- The French version of the guidance note on cold chain logistics and vaccine management during polio supplementary immunization activities is now available here.
Summary of new WPV and cVDPV this week (AFP cases and ES positives):
- Pakistan: one WPV1 positive environmental sample
- Central African Republic: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample
- Nigeria: seven cVDPV2 positive environmental samples
- Uganda: one cVDPV2 positive environmental sample