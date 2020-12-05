Policy Weekly Vol.3 Issue 40, Nov.27 - Dec04, 2020: Delivering SDGs in Africa amidst COVID-19 (Part 4 of 4)

The Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) is a trove of policy proposals aimed at promoting human and environmental well-being. The 17-goal policy thrust by the United Nations is pinpointed at tackling some of the world's most debilitating conditions such as mass poverty, illiteracy, inequality, disease, and climate change. Thus, the goals are laudable, primarily for providing much of the Low-Income Countries (LIC) opportunities to leapfrog towards people-centred development.

Besides, SDG goal number 17 is loaded with several components including finance, technology, capacity building, trade and systemic issues, binding other goals together.

Following the centrality of SDG number 17, this edition of Nextier SPD Policy Weekly examines the challenges of implementing this goal in Africa amidst COVID-19 with Nigeria as the study.