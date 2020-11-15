Policy Weekly Vol.3 Issue 38, Nov.13 - 20, 2020: Delivering SDGs in Africa amidst COVID-19 (Part 1 of 4)

Delivering SDGs in Africa amidst COVID-19 (Part 1 of 4)

Confronted by a bleak future as a result of escalating poverty, hunger, inequality, conflicts, diseases and other debilitating conditions, the 193 countries of the world came up with an action plan known as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2015. The SDGs consist of 17 goals that aim to address the key human challenges within fifteen years (2015-2030). Considering the heightened security threat faced by several millions of people in the world, the SDGs are a laudable project. However, the project seems overly ambitious, considering the severity of the challenges it seeks to address within a short time-frame. The poor performance profile of the predecessor Millennium Development Goals (MDGs); and the fragile nature of institutions across a number of the low-income countries where the SDGs are being implemented.

Against this backdrop, this edition of Nextier SPD Policy Weekly examines the challenges of how to ‘End Extreme Poverty in All Forms by 2030’ in Africa.