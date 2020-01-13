Policy Weekly Vol.3 Issue 19 January 13 -19, 2020: Imperative for Early Action
Policy Recommendations
Conflict management in the country has to be decentralised to ensure effective involvement of the state government, local authorities, and the community.
Civil society and development organisations should be mainstreamed into conflict management and violence de-radicalisation strategies. Most CSOs and development firms work at the grassroots and are sensitive to early warning signals (Sadiki, 2016).
Dialogue should be emphasised in conflict management. Government and other stakeholders should not wait until violence breaks out before intervening in conflict situations.
Civil Society Organisations, private security organisations, and development firms should work more with communities and other non-state actors in resolving latent conflicts before they become violent.