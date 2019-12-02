02 Dec 2019

Policy Weekly Vol.3 Issue 16 December 2 - 8, 2019: Child Soldiers in Northeast Nigeria

Report
from Nextier SPD (Security, Peace, and Development)
Published on 02 Dec 2019
Policy Recommendations

  1. To prevent child-soldier recruitment, Nigeria must resolve the economic, social, religious and cultural challenges through well-planned national re-orientation programmes that are anchored on family and societal values.

  2. The state and its development partners should identify and profile all children currently involved in counterinsurgent operations.

  3. The government and other stakeholders should engage development organisations that render psychological, social work, and counselling services to fast track the reorientation of the demobilised child soldiers.

  4. Child soldiers who have been exposed to arms and war situations should be given vocational training.

