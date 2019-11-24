Policy Weekly Vol.3 Issue 14 November 18 - 24, 2019: Crisis to Development: Delivering the SDG in Nigeria (Part 3 of 4)
Nigerian women and girls are faced with terrible deprivations which critically limit their upward mobility, unlike their male counterparts. Such debilitating conditions include hunger, poverty, malnutrition, illiteracy, diseases and complex emergencies.
This edition of Nextier SPD Policy Weekly examines the policy initiatives in Nigeria aimed at resolving gender development concerns which align with the SDGs such as poverty reduction, secured health and well-being, quality education and gender equality.