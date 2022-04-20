Policy Weekly Vol. 6 Issue 9, April 18 - 25, 2022: A Cautionary Note on Hate Speech and Violence - The Forthcoming 2023 General Elections in Nigeria

Introduction

In the early weeks of April 2022, a pastor and politician, Tunde Bakare, preaching to his congregation, gave an unusual version of the account of the death of Nigeria’s first Prime Minister and its consequence for a particular Nigerian ethnic group. The pastor told his congregation that the Igbo ethnic group in Nigeria could not produce a president of the republic because they were under the spell of a curse given by the late Prime Minister in his dying moment. According to Bakare, “the day they killed Tafawa Balewa, they removed his turban, poured wine on his head, forced him to drink and shot him. And while he was being killed, he said. ‘none of your tribe will ever rule Nigeria.” Although Bakare cleverly claimed that his mission was to break the purported ‘curse’ on the Igbo, his story is different from all the credible narratives of the Prime Minister’s death, including those of participants of the coup (see Adegboyega, 1981) and that of a Journalist [Pa Olusegun Osoba] who reported that he saw the corpse of the late Prime Minister without any bullet wound. The unusual additions to the story include the removal of the prime minister’s turban, pouring wine on his head and force-feeding him with alcohol, shooting the Prime Minister as well, and a curse on the Igbo people by the Prime Minister.

Pastor Bakare’s preachment came when the polity was very hot with ethnic division and agitations for secession by some Igbo people based on their claims of marginalisation, terrorism and general insecurity. It is also coming at a time when the convention of rotating the presidency between the northern and southern parts of the country appears to favour the Igbo because it would be the turn of the southern part of the country and based on the principle of rotational leadership among the geopolitical zones, only the South East is yet to produce a president from the south since the restoration of elective rule. Besides, the history of the first military coup in which Sir Tafawa Balewa died is very sensitive. It touched off grim consequences that include the massacre of about 30,000 Easterners in Northern Nigeria in retaliation that followed a skewed narrative that the coup aimed to establish Igbo domination of Nigeria.

Also, a civil war with a death toll ranging between one and three million persons [mostly Igbo people]. Thus, Bakare’s version of the history of the Prime Minister’s death fits a typical hate speech given its lack of historical validation and its deployment at the approach of presidential elections with prospects of a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction. Hate speech exacerbates existing cleavages, exploits old prejudices, and even triggers new profiling. Mindful of the electoral violence potential of hate speech in a deeply divided state as Nigeria, this edition of Nextier SPD Policy Weekly examines hate speech and the coming general elections to proffer measures to mitigate it and the violence it occasions.