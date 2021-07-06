Policy Weekly Vol. 5 Issue 1, June 5 - 12, 2021: Reviving Cattle Grazing Routes, What are the Conflict Potentials?

Recently, Nigeria’s President, Mr Muhammadu Buhari, mentioned that he had advised the Attorney General of the Federation to go to the archive and pull up a certain gazette of the First Republic, which lasted between 1960 and 1966 to use it for the resuscitation of the cattle routes and grazing areas across Nigeria. In the same speech, the President also supported the Attorney General on his refutation of the 17 Governors of the southern states of Nigeria to ban open grazing of cattle in southern parts of the country. The background to the decision of the southern governors is that the destruction of farmlands across the country by herders occasion insecurity and disrupts agricultural livelihoods.

President Buhari may be driven by the desire to address the problem of agrarian violence. Yet, there are several issues that he did not reckon with regarding the planned restoration of the grazing routes. These include constitutional issues and transitions that have taken place in the structure of the Nigerian federation, ethnic suspicion and cultural sensitivity and the propensity of such revived grazing routes to deepen agrarian conflicts. This edition of Nextier SPD Policy Weekly considers these factors that could inflame new and far-reaching conflicts in the country due to likely agitations that may trail the revival of grazing routes in unwilling communities.