Policy Brief: Involving people with disabilities in humanitarian response

The need to improve the extent to which people with disabilities are included in humanitarian response is increasingly documented and broadly recognised by humanitarian actors, including governments, donors, United Nations agencies, local and international nongovernmental organisations (NGOs), and Organisations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs).

In 2018, the UK Government Department for International Development (DFID) commissioned CBM and Nigeria’s Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities to review disability inclusion in four humanitarian projects funded by the North East Nigeria Transition to Development (NENTAD) programme - the first time such a review has been conducted of DFID’s humanitarian programmes.

This policy brief shares key findings and recommendations from the review.

Key findings