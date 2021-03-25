Plateau, WHO and partners conduct COVID-19 Intra-Action Review (IAR)

Jos 23 March 2021 - The Plateau State Ministry of Health with the technical support of WHO and partners has conducted an Intra Action Review (IAR) of the current COVID-19 response in the state. The IAR provides key COVID-19 responders, an opportunity to collectively review strategies, share experiences and identify current challenges, as well as identify actions that are working in order to guide adjustments in programmatic decisions for controlling the pandemic.

In his opening remarks during the review in Jos, capital of the State, the Permanent Secretary, Plateau SMoH, Dr Martin Polycarp Azzuwut commended WHO for providing technical leadership for the review adding that that the IAR was timely to critically reflect on the progress and challenges facing the COVID-19 response in the state. ‘‘The IAR is important for us review and re-strategize our response in the state and thanks to WHO for always giving us the technical and operational support needed in critical situations like this.”

The representative of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Olugbenga Akinbiyi, stated that the IAR was imperative for stakeholders to work together with the singular purpose of curbing the spread of the pandemic in the state. ‘‘It is essential for us to reflect on our progress so far; evaluate our response strategies together, identify gaps and re-strategize to stop COVID-19 transmission in the state and Nigeria as a whole.’’

Alluding to the criticality of IAR, WHO Plateau State Coordinator, Mr William Wadzingi said that intra-action reviews are opportunities for inward search for strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and identification of best practices to re-prioritize and strengthen strategies for better results. “Through an IAR root-cause analysis of the current COVID-19 intervention, responders and decision makers can identify what works, what has not worked and propose practical steps for immediate remediation of the identified gaps while institutionalizing best practices for sustained improvement of the ongoing response.”

At the end of the workshop, participants developed a work plan to institutionalise best practices and address challenges identified during the COVID-19 outbreak response. The Plateau state IAR was conducted by key stakeholders, decision makers, and state implementing partners including experts from technical agencies including the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Plateau State Public Health Emergency Response Team Plateau State Ministry of Health, State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA) and representatives of WHO.

IAR is a country-led, facilitated discussion bringing together a small group of responders, including decision makers with knowledge of the public health response pillars under review, such as multi-sectoral coordination, surveillance, and laboratory diagnostics. WHO Member States at the May 2020 World Health Assembly recommended a periodic IAR of lessons learnt from the international health response to COVID-19.

