Plan International Lake Chad Programme - Child Adolescent Youth Protection Rapid Assessment, Rann, April 2019

Child-Adolescent-Youth Protection Rapid Assessment in Rann by Plan International The data presented in this report have been collected by Plan International team during a Child Protection Rapid Needs Assessment conducted on the ground in Rann, Kala Balge LGA in Borno State, Nigeria. In Particular, a total of nine sites have been targeted. Rann has been attacked four times since 7 December 2018. An estimated 20.000 refugees have reportedly returned to Rann town from Cameroon, bringing the total number of Nigerian returnees to Rann to 30.000 women, men and children where they have fled following deadly attacks in December 2018. Hundreds more civilians in dire need of humanitarian assistance, including shelter, food and safe water are en route from Cameroon towards Rann (8km) by foot.