Plan International COVID-19 emergency response: West and Central Africa overview (July 27, 2020)

The month of July marks a new fiscal year in Plan International. At the dawn of the new year, we are delighted to share another overview of the Covid-19 response in West and Central Africa. Cases of Covid19 continue to increase across the region and girls, families and communities increasingly face extreme stress from health and economic burden, crowding and isolation. GBV, particularly domestic violence is on the rise across the region.

The Rapid Gender Analysis conducted by Plan International Offices across the region and our continuous engagement with communities and partners are crucial to understand how women and girls' lives have been affected by the Covid-19 and the risks they face every day. A further deterioration of humanitarian access in hotspot areas in West and Central Africa is currently happening with implications for the humanitarian actors' response and overall programme implementation. Plan International offices continue to brave the odds to reach vulnerable children, young people, girls, as wellastheirfamiliesandcommunities. Scanthroughtohear the voices of children, youth, girls and young women and learn more about our response thanks to the great collaboration with communities and partners at all levels.