Plan International COVID-19 emergency response: West and Central Africa overview

Dear friend,

Two months after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Nigeria, Plan International in the West and Central Africa (WACA) region and our partners have been busy responding to the impacts of the crisis on girls and boys. This #StopCovid19 external Snapshot provides you with examples of some of our achievements to date.

In all 14 countries we are working, as well as through our Lake Chad and Sahel regional lenses, we are also adapting our future long-term work to include distinct elements of the updated Global Humanitarian Response Plan that we have a comparative advantage in, being an organisation promoting children's rights and equality for girls. We remain worried as an organisation about the secondary impacts of COVID-19 on girls and young women in particular: the increase of gender based violence, distorted education provision impacting progress made on girls' education, reported decreased levels of income for economically active girls and young women and suspension of access to SRHR services are all negative trends we are asking our friends and partners to continue to monitor and to address in their own responses.

We sincerely hope you will be enjoying this second edition of Plan International WACA's #StopCovid19 external Snapshot!