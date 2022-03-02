Plan International calls on national assembly to reconsider rejected gender bills

Girls and women’s rights campaign organisation, Plan International has raised concern over the refusal of the Nigerian parliament to pass the gender equality and equal opportunity bills.

The bills which had been pending before the national assembly sought affirmative actions for women in governance and political representation including 35% appointed positions for women and 20% affirmative action in party administration. “Plan International as a gender responsive and equal rights organisation stands in solidary with the Nigerian women,” said Mr Charles Usie, Country Director of Plan international Nigeria. “We call on the National Assembly to reconsider their stance and pass the Gender Equality bills to strengthen our democracy and ensure the full participation of women and equitable representation in governance.” The country director said the action of the parliament has the potential to undermine the importance and relevance of women’s contribution to governance in Nigeria including the key role women play to galvanise support and victory to political parties in elections.

He expressed regrets that the Nigerian lawmakers chose the month of March when women are being celebrated across the world in recognition of their achievements, leadership, courage, strength and resilience to throw out legislative bills which were meant to raise their hope of equality. “The essence of affirmative action in all civilised society is not an act of favouritism or conferment of undeserved privileges, but correcting unfair arrangement in public domain and enabling equal opportunities for all as well as giving everyone a fair chance. Passing this bill would have earned members of the current national assembly an enviable place in history,” Usie said.

The Plan International Nigeria’s Country Director said further that it is troubling that the representatives did not provide any reason for the rejection of the bill in spite of its significance for a significant part of the populace who have been denied opportunities to give as much as they would love to, to the country” The Nigerian constitution guarantees all its citizens their fundamental human rights including freedom from discrimination as enshrined in chapter 4, section 42 of the 1999 constitution to participate in public life. This is in line with various international instruments such as the Beijing Platform for Action, the Protocol to the African Union Charter for Human and Peoples Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa, the International Covenants on Civil, Political and Cultural Rights and other relevant UN Conventions which Nigeria have ratified.

