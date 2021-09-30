Plan International calls for increased protection of children in schools

As Nigeria marks its 61 years of independence, Plan International Nigeria observes a lot more can be done on the protection of children. As primary and secondary schools across the country reopen for a new academic session, many children are unable to return to their classes for learning due to the unacceptable level of insecurity and abduction of students.

From available records, at least 1,409 students have been kidnapped from their schools in the country since 2020 and as many as 16 are reported to have died or been murdered by the gangs.

While some have been released, there are many still being held captive. No child should be subjected to horror of any kind.

Abduction for ransom has attained epidemic proportion with education and students especially girls, being the hardest hit. For instance, schools in Kaduna and Zamfara states, in north-west Nigeria had been shut down for weeks on end by government authorities due to the incessant killing and abduction of students and teachers.

Plan International notes that government had stepped up measures to counter the activities of armed gangs perpetuating violence on education across the country. However, a key element that is still missing and troubling, is the prosecution and punishment for kidnappers. This appears to make impunity to reign supreme.

We therefore call on the federal government to take concrete actions to end school abduction and make education safe for all in the country especially as Nigeria prepares to host the Fourth International Conference on Safe Schools Declaration in October 2021.

“The time to act is now. The time to save the future of children in the country is now and the time to back commitment with actions and results is right now,” said Plan International Nigeria’s Interim Country Director, Mr. Robert Komakech.

“The right to learning for the children must not be compromised; especially adolescent girls whose future hangs in the balance with an education.”

