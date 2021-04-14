People and War

In several communities across the Lake Chad Basin, humanitarian emergencies stare about 12.5 million people in the face. The crisis is triggered by decade-long jihadist violence. In the wake of terrorist attacks, lives and livelihoods have been lost, basic and productive infrastructure turned into piles of ruin. About 4.3 million people are facing acute food insecurity. Despite heavy military combat in the region, the insurgency has not ended. Likewise, the humanitarian crisis now worsened by the coronavirus outbreak.

Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (MHADMSD), Sadiya Farouq, has solicited international support in addressing various humanitarian crises caused by insurgents activities. Hon. Farouq decried the geometrical increase in the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees within the Lake Chad Basin.

Lake Chad Basin’s displaced population will not just wither away. Boko Haram violence has continued despite combat measures by the Nigerian forces. New violence landscapes across the country are also contributing to the displacement statistics. On April 9 2021, seven people were killed and about 5,000 displaced when Boko Haram attacked a Hong Local Council in Adamawa State. While the unavailability of adequate funds and rising humanitarian emergencies go on, corruption also hinders meagre resources’ full utility.

A 2016 report by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) holds that “corruption is killing children in internally displaced person camps”. The report highlights accusations of relief materials diversion and reduction of IDPs’ rations by camp officials. Besides, inadequate regulations within the camps make it difficult for relief services to reach the target population. For instance, an unannounced visit by the Governor of Borno state on March 7 2021, led to discovering about 650 fake IDP households who pose as displaced persons to receive relief materials meant for internally displaced persons.

With 8.7 million people in need of urgent humanitarian assistance in northeast Nigeria, about $1.01 billion is needed for the intervention. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Nigeria’s Humanitarian Response Plan 2021 indicates that with incoming funds of about $37 million, only 3.7 per cent of the requirement will be covered.

Therefore, while Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is soliciting international support, there is a need to address the mismanagement challenges in displacement camps. Effective and efficient camp management is needed to ensure that available humanitarian aid reaches the designated population. Additionally, the government must seek accounting experts’ services that will set up a digital framework to register and distribute relief materials to IDPs. The framework will form the basis for a routine audit of relief materials distribution in the camps.

There is also a need to review the registration processes in IDP camps. The influx of fake displaced persons indicates that camp management is poor and ineffective in monitoring activities. It also portrays the level of security in the camps. There have been cases of armed attacks in IDP camps. More than the general population, internally displaced persons often find themselves at greater risk of crimes as they have lost the protective presence of their homes, families and communities. In addition to securitising the camp residence, registration will also help determine the exact number of people in the camp to plan their needs adequately.