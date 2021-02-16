The Pandemic in Violent Zones

COVID-19 pandemic has brought harsh realities for many people worldwide. Around conflict zones, the situation is dire. The virus outbreak has worsened humanitarian emergencies caused by violent conflict. In Nigeria, people in need of humanitarian aid increased from 7.9 million people to 10.6 million people. The increase is linked to COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic may continue worsening everyday reality of vulnerabilities of communities affected by violent conflict. According to the United Nations, more children could be pushed into joining armed groups in conflict zones as families face increasing poverty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Nigeria’s northeast, child soldiers are a common feature of non-state armed groups. Between 2013 and 2019, the United Nations reported that the Nigerian Armed Forces detained over 3,600 children, including 1,617 girls for suspected involvement with non-state armed groups. In 2017 alone, about 1,900 children were arrested. Causative factors for these trends have usually been linked to poverty, unemployment of parents and youths.

The continued survival of Nigerian children and communities in conflict zones is more challenging with the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, tailored COVID-19 responses should be increased in targeted communities. The government and other northeast actors are providing relief materials to residents of vulnerable communities, but this may be insufficient to survive the increased hardship brought by the pandemic. Unending vulnerabilities in the northeast region will increase its residents’ susceptibility, especially children, to be used as instruments of war.

The regulatory guidelines may affect community cohesion in communities coping with the conflict. Physical engagements across different communities and groups are one of the resilience mechanisms employed in the region. The youths’ collaborations in setting up and guarding community entry points, the communal lifestyle adopted to cope with the scarcity of necessary resources. These methods depend mainly on face-face interactions and physical contacts which defeats precautionary measures against COVID-19. Government and development partners must cushion these new challenges the pandemic has brought for people.

As the Nextier SPD study shows, an important channel that has helped communities build resilience against insurgency has been the use of technological gadgets and social media in mobilising people, gathering and disseminating information among groups and communities. This method reduces the need for physical meetings and interactions. In these trying times where social distancing and sit-at-home is strongly advised, such virtual platforms should be encouraged and strengthened by government, media organisations and relevant partners. Technology bridge communication gaps and improves human interactions.

Additionally, a COVID-19 response strategy should be expanded in the northeast communities affected by the insurgency. This initiative should be implemented by the North East Development Commission (NEDC) and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development. The pandemic presents more opportunities for government and her development partners to prove its commitment to end the challenges in the northeast theatre of war. The Nigerian government must stay ahead of the increased vulnerabilities COVID-19 pandemic has worsened by increasing its efforts in the volatile northeast zone.