Operationalization of the “Provider of Last Resort” Concept in NE Nigeria

“The ‘provider of last resort’ concept is critical to the cluster approach, and without it the element of predictability is lost. It represents a commitment of cluster leads to do their utmost to ensure an adequate and appropriate response…Where there are critical gaps in humanitarian response, it is the responsibility of cluster leads to call on all relevant humanitarian partners to address these.” - IASC Guidance Note on Using the Cluster Approach to Strengthen Humanitarian Response (November 2006)

A northeastern trade wind originating from the Sahara Desert which blows across West Africa and into the Gulf of Guinea from late October to mid-March, Harmattan is characterized by cool, dry and dusty winds, with temperatures as low as 9°C at night and highs of 45°C during the day. Visibility is often low, sometimes affecting flights and sea traffic and upper tract respiratory infections are regularly reported. In previous years, reports have been received in northeast Nigeria, of children and the elderly dying from hypothermia, due to inadequate warm coverings at night.

In October 2020, following several field reports and multisectoral assessments showing a shortage of blankets for IDPs especially the Elderly, Children and Persons with specific Needs, and with the Harmattan season looming, the Protection Sector appealed to its Lead Agency – UNHCR, to support in filling this gap in the humanitarian response.

The CCCM Site Tracker report for September 20201 reported that a total of 75,260HH were in need of complete NFI Kits. Of this number 48% listed blankets as their most urgent need.

Following discussions with PSWG LGA Leads, 11 locations were identified - MMC/ Jere,

Ngala, Damboa, Bama, Gwoza, Banki and Pulka in Borno State, Michika and Madagali in Adamawa State and Damaturu and Gujba in Yobe State. A total of 25, 000 blankets were purchased for 12, 500 vulnerable Households (HH) in these locations.

In addition to the blankets, UNHCR also graciously provided 500 boxes (25, 000 pcs) of facemasks for local actors implementing protection in these locations.

While expressing their appreciation to both UNHCR and the Protection Sector, protection actors appealed for additional blankets, to meet the needs of the vulnerable population.