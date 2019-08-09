OCHA Nigeria: Update on Humanitarian Civil-Military Coordination in Bay States (01 January to 30 June 2019)

Overview

This report provides a comprehensive update on OCHA’s Humanitarian Civil-Military-Coordination (CMCoord) support to the humanitarian community from January to June 20191. The operating environment remained fluid from January to June 2019. Military operations and non-state armed group (NSAG) attacks continued to foment a volatile and unpredictable situation for civilians, triggering significant population displacements, particularly throughout Borno State, and impeding humanitarian access. The first semester of 2019 recorded 136,083 individuals2 moving into 47 displacement camps in Borno State.

Hostilities in Rann and northern Borno in January have left tens of thousands of civilians without adequate access to humanitarian assistance. Ongoing conflict in and around Kukawa and Guzamala LGAs continued to trigger the displacement of civilian populations to Monguno and Maiduguri. Attacks in the town of Rann on 14 and 28 January 2019 also forced the evacuation of humanitarian personnel and the displacement of civilians into neighbouring Cameroon. In Damasak and other parts of northern Borno State, humanitarian partners have maintained a minimal presence due to ongoing hostilities.

The dry season enabled increased mobility and activity of the military and non-state armed groups (NSAG). This exacerbated ongoing internal displacement and impeded the timely delivery of humanitarian assistance to vulnerable populations. On 22 February, the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in N’djamena, Chad announced Operation Yapchin Tapki (Sovereignty of the Lake) to clear the Lake Chad Basin of security threats. In March, thousands of Chadian soldiers came into Nigeria through Cameroon and Gamburu-Ngala east of Borno State and moved to Monguno to augment Nigerian forces in support of Operation Yapchin Tapki on the Nigerian side (Kukawa LGA and adjoining areas).