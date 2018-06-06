Nutrition Sector Response: Bama Host Community

Summary of Needs

Currently in the host community there are no humanitarian partners supporting the state with provision of nutrition activities, there is urgent need to find a partner with capacity and resources to establish nutrition services both Targeting OTP, SC, SFP and BSFP and should include infant feeding in emergency.

Nutrition services are well covered in the IDP camp in Bama with one static site and two mobile teams allocating various sections in the camp.

Nutrition partners needs to ensure smooth cross referral from programs managing acute malnutrition with those preventing acute malnutrition and link the nutrition beneficiaries with other livelihood interventions ongoing in the camp.

No services managing SAM with medical complications.

Response Strategy

The nutrition sector will emphasize on the system strengthening approach where all nutrition partners will work to revitalize nutrition services in the existing health facilities in the host community such as the rehabilitated MCH and general hospital. Discussion will be held with the SPHCDA and partners interested and an MOU of their support will be developed.

Immediate OTP services will be established at the MCH in the host community and discussions have already been held and a partner identified to support the establishment of SC services to treat SAM with medical complications. Formal request from the SPHCDA will be sent to the partner.

Infant feeding in emergency will be integrated to the nutrition package delivered by the partners in the host community.