06 Jun 2018

Nutrition Sector Response: Bama Host Community

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 04 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (142.26 KB)

Summary of Needs

  • Currently in the host community there are no humanitarian partners supporting the state with provision of nutrition activities, there is urgent need to find a partner with capacity and resources to establish nutrition services both Targeting OTP, SC, SFP and BSFP and should include infant feeding in emergency.

  • Nutrition services are well covered in the IDP camp in Bama with one static site and two mobile teams allocating various sections in the camp.

  • Nutrition partners needs to ensure smooth cross referral from programs managing acute malnutrition with those preventing acute malnutrition and link the nutrition beneficiaries with other livelihood interventions ongoing in the camp.

  • No services managing SAM with medical complications.

Response Strategy

The nutrition sector will emphasize on the system strengthening approach where all nutrition partners will work to revitalize nutrition services in the existing health facilities in the host community such as the rehabilitated MCH and general hospital. Discussion will be held with the SPHCDA and partners interested and an MOU of their support will be developed.

Immediate OTP services will be established at the MCH in the host community and discussions have already been held and a partner identified to support the establishment of SC services to treat SAM with medical complications. Formal request from the SPHCDA will be sent to the partner.
Infant feeding in emergency will be integrated to the nutrition package delivered by the partners in the host community.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.