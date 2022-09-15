Nutrition Sector: Humanitarian Program Cycle (HPC) 2022 – Strategy and Project Portfolios Guidance Note for Gender Mainstreaming Final Copy – November 2021

The content of this note is to help Nutrition Sector and partners integrate and mainstream gender considerations into sector strategy and projects design, implementation, and monitoring.

The Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) for Nigeria (2020)1 and Nigeria Food Security Outlook (2021/2022)2 point to the high levels of food insecurity amongst Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and host communities. Gender inequalities in intrahousehold food sharing and gender barriers including movement to access food assistance puts women headed households and single women at higher risk of food insecurity. Gender is a key factor in the nutrition impact pathways. Socially constructed gender norms influence dynamics, roles, time burdens, mobility, resources and decisions (e.g. about food allocation, health, care practices, livelihoods, education, water, sanitation and hygiene), impacting diet and disease— nutrition’s immediate drivers3 . Women and girls, in particular, are at higher risk of malnutrition. Hence, to integrate and mainstream these and other gender considerations, the Nutrition Sector Strategy and partner projects should:

▪ Assess/continue assessing how the humanitarian crisis is distinctly affecting the nutritional status of women including pregnant and lactating women, persons with chronic disease, people living with disabilities (PLWD) men, girls and boys of different ages, and make provisions to address those needs.

▪ Ensure the at-risk groups (e.g., Children, Pregnant and lactating women, female headed households, older women and men) have access to adequate food and the food basket meets their specific needs.

▪ Ensure lactating mothers breastfeed their children consistently.

▪ Use the effective and accessible supplementary feeding ways for the at-risk groups in the IDP community.

▪ Integrate gender and age analysis in project monitoring and reporting including understanding gender roles and power dynamic – time spent collecting food, cooking/preparing and storage, decision making over food expenditure, food sharing, decision about feeding and breastfeeding practices

▪ Nutrition sector partners should ensure project proposals explain how the organization will take into consideration or respond to the gender needs identified for women, girls, boys and men.

Some Nutrition Sector Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) should be dedicated to measuring manifestations of gender inequalities in nutrition outcomes across subgroups (e.g., whether a change in wasting amongst children under five years old differs by sex). Further, gender sensitive indicators can also provide evidence on differences in nutrition service uptake, benefits and outcomes as well as unintended consequences. Gender related indictors can also help in accounting for gendered roles in care, food preparation or dietary choices.