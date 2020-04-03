Nutrition in Emergency, NiESWG Northeast, Nigeria (January - December 2019)

ACHIVEMENT IN 2019: The nutrition sector partners are grateful to the donors for their support in 2019. This support enabled the sector to surpass its targets for 2019 in most of the indicators, following the scale up of Nutrition response (treatment and prevention of acute malnutrition). This was enabled following the successful call for action on integrated famine prevention undertaken by the global nutrition and food security clusters with the support from UNICEF, WFP and global nutrition partners. This increased the attention of nutrition and food security situation following the October 2018 outcome of the Cadre Harmonise, food and nutrition analysis framework which indicated about 2.45 million people in a combined critical food insecurity situations of crisis and emergency.