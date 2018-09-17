Nutrition and Mortality Survey Report - Borno State, Nigeria - Final Report, August 2018

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Background

Borno State is one of the thirty six states in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and has an estimated population of 4.5 million people which is ranked as the 12th populous state in Nigeria. The state is located in Northern Eastern Nigeria and occupies the greater part of the Chad Basin and shares boundaries with Adamawa State to the South, Gombe State to the West, Yobe State to the North-West, Republic of Niger to the North, Republic of Chad to the North-East and Republic of Cameroon to the East. The State has experienced years of conflict between the military and armed insurgents since 2009. The ongoing conflict in the North East continues to increase population displacements, restrict income generating opportunities, limit trade flows and escalate food prices. As a result of the reduced food availability and access, local and IDP populations in worst-affected areas of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states continue to experience food gaps, in line with crisis (IPC Phase 4) acute food insecurity, with an estimated 4,6M people in Phase 3-5 (Cadre Harmonizé (CH) Analysis). According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), 6.4% of the population of Borno are Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and another 3.4% are refugee. In addition, at least 35% of the resident households in Borno State have an IDP or returnee in household. In order to obtain the current health and nutrition situation in the 4 LGAs where Save the Children International is implementing it intervention, a SMART survey was conducted by SCI. The results of this SMART Survey will be critical for planning and making evidence-based decision, for the ultimate goal of reaching the most in need