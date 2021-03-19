Nutrition and food security surveillance: North East Nigeria – Emergency survey December 2020

Executive Summary

The humanitarian crisis in North-East Nigeria has become protracted, with the populace bearing the brunt of the conflict that has resulted in widespread displacement, destroyed infrastructure and collapsed basic social services. Threats of attacks by non-state armed groups and restrictions in movements continue to have negative impacts on trade, livelihoods and markets, leaving a substantial proportion of the population relying on humanitarian assistance. As at November 2020, 2,144,135 people are still displaced in the three most affected states - Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States – with 80 percent of the displaced population being women and children.

The impact on freedom of movement, livelihoods, markets, and humanitarian access have resulted in a severe food security and nutrition emergency in North East Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Northern Cameroon. The recent update of Cadre Harmonisé analysis conducted in October 2020 and the Nigeria Food Security Outlook, October 2020 to May 2021 suggested deterioration of the nutrition and food security situation with more people facing crisis. The CH analysis shows that 4,107,638 people were in crisis for the period of October-December 2020 in the 3 BAY states of Northeast. This was posited to increase to 6,005,822 people in crisis for the period of June-August 2021. The situation is worse for the 1,110,166 people living in inaccessible areas with 689,126 expected to be in crisis for the period of October-December 2020 which will increase to 867,470 for the period of June to August 2021. This is mainly attributed to sustained conflict associated with the insurgents coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions.

The first round of repeated surveys were conducted in October-November, 2016, the second round in February-March, 2017, the third round in July-August 2017, the fourth round in November-December, 2017, the fifth round in April-May, 2018 and the sixth round conducted jointly with WFP for both nutrition and food security (JANFSA) in October, 2018, seventh round in May-June, 2019 and the eight round September-October 2019.

This survey was carried out by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in coordination with the National Population Commission (NPC), the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), and the Nigeria Nutrition in Emergency Working Group (NiEWG). Financial support was provided by the Government of Nigeria, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) and the United Kingdom Agency for Internation Aid (UKAID). Technical support was provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and UNICEF through NBS