Nutrition and Food Security Surveillance: Bama – Emergency Smart Survey - Final Report, September, 2018

Background Context

Bama town is located about 72KM southeast of Maiduguri. Currently, it has a population of about 70,000 people (26,598 IDPs living in camp). The IDPs population rose significantly from 15,2721 person as of 5th January, 2018 to the current 26,598 persons with 6,873 persons living in the open without shelter (as at 17th August, 2018)2 . This is mainly due to high influx on new arrivals arriving mostly from inaccessible nearby villages including Abbaram, Daraja, Soye and or Wandalla3 amongst others. The rest of the population living in the host community are mainly returnees from Maiduguri that returned to the town after the road leading to it was open to public in March 2018. An estimated 45,000 people (source: SEMA) were currently living in Bama. This was made possible by the “Bama Initiative” a massive large-scale rehabilitation project embarked upon by the federal & state government to facilitate the safe and voluntary return of displaced persons when the conditions are conducive.

Due to the dire humanitarian situation aggravated by high number of new arrivals and returnees in Bama, there has been an uproar about high malnutrition and mortality rates in Bama. These were posited to have been aggravated by flooding, and large number of returnees from inaccessible areas. While these may not be unfounded, current programme data suggest otherwise. The results of the North-East Nutrition and Food Security Surveillance conducted 5 times from October 2016 (round 1) to May 2018 (round 5) suggest a deteriorating nutrition situation with GAM rates increasing from 6.0% (4.0- 8.9 95% CI) in the 4th round to 8.8% (6.4-13.8 95% CI) in the 5th round. This however, does not support the assertion that the nutrition situation was critical as the SAM rates is below the emergency threshold of 2.0% (it was 1.0% (0.4-2.2 95% CI) in round 4 and 0.5% (0.1- 2.0 95% CI) in round 5. Additional data from routine screening of all children 6-59 months in Bama for the month of July 2018 shows that children 6-59 months were screened 15,726 by CNMs with 589 having MUAC in yellow category (11.5-12.5cm) and 423 in red category (<11.5cm).

However, the data for new arrivals screening for the month of July 2018 shows high number of SAM children coming from inaccessible areas. The data reveals a total of 881 children 6-59 months arrived as part of new arrival groups coming to Bama. Out of the 881 new arrival children, 679 were from the inaccessible area with 146 out of the 679 having MUAC in the red category. These numbers although very high, still represents an insignificant proportion of children in Bama (15,726 vs 881)

In order to both quickly and accurately monitor and respond to the situation in Bama, UNICEF in conjunction with nutrition sector partners (WFP and INTERSOS) conducted a SMART survey (data collection between 17th to 20th August) to ascertain the actual nutrition and mortality situation in Bama.