The Numbers Behind Sectarian Violence in Nigeria

Blog Post by Asch Harwood

Has sectarian violence in the Middle Belt increased significantly in 2018? If so, has it eclipsed the Boko Haram conflict?

Based on an analysis of Nigeria Security Tracker data, the short answer to the first question is yes, violence has almost doubled since 2017. The NST documented 1,949 deaths through October 2018, compared to 1,041 sectarian-related deaths in all of 2017.

Read more on The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).