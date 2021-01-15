Northwest Rapid Needs Assessment - Katsina State, Sokoto State, Zamfara State, November 2020

SITUATION OVERVIEW AND METHODOLOGY

For the last decade, and particularly since 2014, the 7 states (Jigawa, Kaduna,

Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara) that comprise the Northwest region of Nigeria have experienced deadly inter-communal conflict and organized crime resulting in the displacement of more than 200,000 people, and the death and disappearance of thousands more.

Additionally, the ongoing conflict has accelerated poverty, while millions are believed to lack access to health care, clean water, and childhood immunizations.

Underlying the region’s accelerating insecurity and extreme poverty is the desertification of land brought on by climate change, which has left millions of pastoralists and farmers without their principal source of livelihood.

Compounding the displacement crisis is recent flooding, which since August has destroyed tens of thousands of homes, and hundreds of thousands of hectares of crops.

As humanitarian actors including Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and government agencies prepare to respond to the region’s increasing needs, they will need a clearer picture of displaced and host community household’s needs, intentions, and demographics. With this in mind, REACH conducted an assessment between November 12-27, 2020 to assess the multi-sectoral needs of the affected populations to support actors in planning their response. This assessment used a mixed-methods approach comprised of household (HH) surveys with 880 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host community HHs from Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara, and Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) with IDPs from Katsina and Zamfara. The three Northwest states surveyed in this assessment were determined to have the highest concentrations of IDP HHs and thus were purposively selected to best determine the needs of displaced and host community HHs in the Northwest. Findings should be considered indicative only. For more information on the methodology, please refer to the last page and to the terms of reference.

The quantitative component of this assessment surveyed households' (HHs) needs in their current location while the FGDs surveyed the needs of HHs in their current location and in their Area of Origin (AoO). All IDPs had been displaced in the six months prior to data collection. All findings that cite the HHs’ AoO are specifically noted and are exclusive to qualitative findings.

Please refer to the results table here for a full understanding of the quantitative results of this assessment.