Nigeria
Northwest Nigeria – Violence (DG ECHO, DG ECHO partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 January 2022)
Confirmation was received that some 200 people from 10 villages in Anka and Bukuyum LGAs, Zamfara State, Northwest Nigeria were reported to have been killed in a violent attack led by non-state armed groups (NSAGs) on 4 and 5 January.
Some 9,000 people left their homes in search of safety in Anka town.
Humanitarian partners, present in Zamfara, are currently assessing the urgent needs of the affected population and the response capacity in place.