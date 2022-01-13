Nigeria

Northwest Nigeria – Violence (DG ECHO, DG ECHO partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 January 2022)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • Confirmation was received that some 200 people from 10 villages in Anka and Bukuyum LGAs, Zamfara State, Northwest Nigeria were reported to have been killed in a violent attack led by non-state armed groups (NSAGs) on 4 and 5 January.

  • Some 9,000 people left their homes in search of safety in Anka town.

  • Humanitarian partners, present in Zamfara, are currently assessing the urgent needs of the affected population and the response capacity in place.

Related Content