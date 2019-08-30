Northwest Nigeria – Forced displacement (DG ECHO, IOM, UNICEF, UNHCR) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 August 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 30 Aug 2019 — View Original
- While the level of insecurity has receded since mid-July following a local truce deal in Northwest Nigeria (Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina states), a substantial number of people remain displaced in Nigeria and across the border in Niger. The latest data suggests that close to 100,000 people are displaced in these three states. In Niger’s Maradi region, UNHCR has now registered up to 35,000 Nigerian refugees as of 31 July, while 25,000 others have been identified by village chiefs and still need to be registered.
- Displacement was primarily the result of conflicts between herders and farmers, communal clashes, as well as violent criminal acts and banditry. Since January 2019 about 1,155 people have been killed in Zamfara State alone, and about 330 in Sokoto and Katsina.
- Zamfara and Sokoto states have historically some of the worst health and nutritional indicators in Nigeria, with up to 7.9% severe acute malnutrition and only 4.5% full immunisation coverage in Sokoto State; these figures are expected to further deteriorate in the coming months.