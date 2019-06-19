19 Jun 2019

Northwest Nigeria- Forced displacement (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 19 Jun 2019
  • In Northwest Nigeria (Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States), increased violence has triggered large-scale population displacement within the states and across the border with Niger. According to recent estimations, 66,900 people have been internally displaced and are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.
  • There are almost no humanitarian agencies on the ground to assist those displaced. The security situation has deteriorated significantly in recent months. More than 20,000 Nigerians have fled Sokoto and Zamfara States seeking refuge in Niger (Maradi region), bringing the number of refugees from Northwest Nigeria to 86,900. This has resulted in the opening of a third hosting area for those who have been forcibly displaced in the country, in addition to Diffa and Tahoua/Tilabery regions.

