Northwest Multisectoral Needs Assessment Report Anka, Bungudu, Gusau, Shinkafi, Talata Mafara Zamfara LGA, December 2020

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Since April 2016, PUI has been present in Nigeria, contributing to address the needs of crisisaffected populations in Borno State. An integrated response is implementing in Maiduguri and Monguno. Following recent reports on the multidimensional crisis in the North West region, PUI undertook a context analysis through literature review in Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states. The analysis highlighted the difficulties and vulnerabilities faced by both displaced and host community. Zamfara state appears to be the epicenter of this crisis and experienced regular, if not daily, security incidents. Due to this insecurity, significant displacement waves are reported within and outside the North West region. The population faces acute humanitarian needs related to food, livelihoods, protection, health care, water and sanitation. Thus, after carrying out a security assessment, PUI decided to conduct a multi-sectoral needs assessment in Zamfara state to identify and analyze the major concerns.