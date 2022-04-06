Nigeria
Northeastern Nigeria | Humanitarian Response Plan 2022
Attachments
Nigeria faces a severe food crisis. The protracted armed insurgency in northeastern Nigeria has displaced thousands of people, leaving them without the means to produce food and increasing their dependency on humanitarian aid. Most rely on agriculture for subsistence, including up to 90 percent of rural households in the Northeast who keep goats. Vaccinating a goat costs only USD 1, and can save an asset worth USD 64 that provides milk to a child daily.