26 Sep 2019

Northeastern Nigeria - Adamawa, Borno and Yobe: Situation report - September 2019

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 26 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (892.97 KB)

Key Messages

  • Torrential rains and flash floods have reportedly affected more than 21 000 households across pockets of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states, with farmlands, pasture, grazing reserves and stock routes destroyed in the wake of the floods. An estimated 924 ha have been affected, with significant losses of livestock, poultry and fishing equipment. Vulnerable households require urgent food and livelihood support to stave off hunger and dependence on food aid.

  • Under its rainy season activities, FAO reached 98 400 targeted households with crop seed and/or fertilizer. Due to farming restrictions in Monguno, Borno state, FAO was unable to distribute fertilizer to 3 800 households, who had previously received seeds.

  • FAO has concluded input distributions for the 2018/19 livestock production cycle; reaching a total of 10 502 households through the provision of goats, poultry, bullocks and ram fattening kits. During the same period, FAO reached 9 700 nomadic households with mass vaccination and medication campaigns.

  • FAO faces a major funding gap ahead of the implementation of its 2019/20 dry season activities in northeastern Nigeria. With actual funding received, the Organization can only support 35 500 households ̶ 42 500 less than those supported during last year’s dry season.

